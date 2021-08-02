🎧 Your Weather Week: Still hot, but is there rain on the way?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first part of this week is going to look a lot like last week, with temps in the 90’s and a little haze in the air from wildfires to our south.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here with a look at the next several days. That includes a few more hot days before a possible change to cooler and, potentially, rainy weather. Rain that could put an end to our streak of more than 40 straight dry days.

Plus, they debate which super power they would each want.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.