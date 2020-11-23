Your Weather Week: Thanksgiving

More mountain snow is on the way just in time for ski season and the holiday weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re just days away from a long holiday weekend full of good food and skiing on Mt. Hood.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about another significant round of mountain snow arriving just in time for Timberline Lodge’s opening day. Plus the impacts folk may run into over mountain passes during holiday travels.

Happy Thanksgiving from the KOIN Podcast Network to you!