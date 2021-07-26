🎧 Your Weather Week: The return of the heat

After a warmer weekend, the real heat is on the way back to the metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a bit of a warmup over the weekend, the real heat returns to the Willamette Valley this week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are tracking the rise in temperatures and will tell you if they think it will get nearly as hot as it did in late June.

And, with hundreds of thousands of acres already burned this summer in the Pacific Northwest, they break down the threat of thunderstorms and the potential for dry lightning which could lead to new fire starts.

Plus, a look at the confirmed tornado spawned by the monster Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon.

