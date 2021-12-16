🎧 Your Weather Week: ‘Twas the week before Christmas

Will mountain snow and cold valley rain give way to any sunshine?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) While Wednesday’s snowfall didn’t quite live up to expectations here in the Willamette Valley, it is falling and getting deeper at higher elevations.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to explain if we will see those snow levels drop over the weekend, how long the cold rain is going to stick around at lower elevations, and if it is too early to know if we will have a white Christmas.

Plus, they talk about the worst Christmas gift they have ever received.

