🎙️Your Weather Week: February 15-21

After the winter storm, what is on tap for the next several days?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one of the most impactful four-day stretches of winter weather of the century so far, the thaw is slowly starting.

The Portland-metro saw snow, freezing rain and wind that created terrible driving conditions, knocked down trees and knocked out power.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are back with a look at the weekend that was, the lingering impacts, and, now that we are on the other side of it, what the next few days will bring.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.