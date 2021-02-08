🎙️Your Weather Week: February 8-14

Your Weather Week

We could see some snow in the metro area this week

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If your Valentine’s Day weekend love story is about cold and snowy winter weather, this could be the week for you.

A late-week cold snap is likely in Portland. Daytime highs may struggle to reach the mid 30s by Thursday and Friday. Is there potential for snowfall in the city?

In this week’s Your Weather podcast, KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the latest details on how the week will shape up. Plus, Kelley breaks down what made it to her Super Bowl menu.

Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Listen to all of the great content on the KOIN Podcast Network here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss