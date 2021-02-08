🎙️Your Weather Week: February 8-14

We could see some snow in the metro area this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If your Valentine’s Day weekend love story is about cold and snowy winter weather, this could be the week for you.

A late-week cold snap is likely in Portland. Daytime highs may struggle to reach the mid 30s by Thursday and Friday. Is there potential for snowfall in the city?

In this week’s Your Weather podcast, KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the latest details on how the week will shape up. Plus, Kelley breaks down what made it to her Super Bowl menu.

