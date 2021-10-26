🎧 Your Weather: After the ‘Bomb Cyclone’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even after the much ballyhooed bomb cyclone moves, mostly, into our rear view mirror, we’re still going to see our fair share of rain this week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames is here to talk about the steady showers in the forecast for the next few days and break down how much rain we could actually see in the Willamette Valley and at the coast.

Plus, as you’re getting your costume ready, we’ve got a sneak peak at a Halloween forecast that looks more like a treat than a trick.

