🎧 Your Weather: Excessive heat returns to the region

Here come the triple-digit temps again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yet another heat wave is expected to strike Oregon late in the week.

Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames fill you in on how many days Portland could see triple-digit temperatures.

Plus the tough on the latest climate change assessment report (AR6) released by the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) that lays out how climate change will impact the future.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.