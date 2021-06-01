🎧 Your Weather: Early heat gives way to cooling trend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the first day of “meteorological” summer time!
This includes the months of June, July, and August.
We’re kicking off the week with some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Is there some relief in sight and when is our next chance for rain?
KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames detail the days ahead that include scorching heat more typically seen in the months of July and August.
Listen to the podcast here or check out this episode the entire KOIN Podcast Network library on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.