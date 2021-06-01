🎧 Your Weather: Early heat gives way to cooling trend

After a really hot start to the week, cooler temps in site by the end of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the first day of “meteorological” summer time!

This includes the months of June, July, and August.

We’re kicking off the week with some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Is there some relief in sight and when is our next chance for rain?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames detail the days ahead that include scorching heat more typically seen in the months of July and August.