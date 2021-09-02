🎧 Your Weather: Labor Day Weekend and First Friday in Troutdale

Forecast for the holiday weekend proves that summer isn't over yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for the perfect weather for the “unofficial” last weekend of summer, you’ve come to the right place. The Labor Day Holiday weekend is here and it is shaping up to be perfect to spend some time outside.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern take a look at a really pleasant forecast, full of sunshine for the extended, holiday weekend.

Plus, Joseph takes us out to Troutdale and a conversation with Marlee Boxler for a look at First Friday.

