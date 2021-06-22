🎧 Your Weather: Slightly cooler before extreme heat arrives

More record heat on tap for the end of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon can’t catch a break from drought, heat, and wildfires.

In this week’s podcast, meteorologist Kelley Bayern chats with KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer, Ian Costello, about all-time record heat setting up this weekend. Can you really trust your weather app’s forecast?

And with no rain in sight, Oregon continues to burn. How bad will this fire season get moving forward?