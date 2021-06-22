🎧 Your Weather: Slightly cooler before extreme heat arrives

Your Weather Week

More record heat on tap for the end of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon can’t catch a break from drought, heat, and wildfires.

In this week’s podcast, meteorologist Kelley Bayern chats with KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer, Ian Costello, about all-time record heat setting up this weekend. Can you really trust your weather app’s forecast?

And with no rain in sight, Oregon continues to burn. How bad will this fire season get moving forward?

Listen to the podcast here or check out this episode the entire KOIN Podcast Network library on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories