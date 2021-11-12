🎧 Your Weather: Soggy weekend and fall farmers market

One day this weekend will be better to spend some dry time outside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Regardless of the weather, spending time outside is a way of life for Oregonians and Washingtonians. With more rain in the forecast, all of us have to pick and choose the moments to get outside and battle the soggy weather.

Coming off a wet work week, KOIN 6 meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern discuss the upcoming weekend. Just how soggy are we going to be and is there a better day to be outside.

Plus, Joseph takes us to the Hollywood district for a look at one of Portland’s premier, all-season, farmers markets.

