🎧 Your Weather: Stretch of soggy, sometimes stormy days on tap

Soggy, breezy pattern promises to stick around for most of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a stormy, then sunny, then soggy weekend, the week started off with on and off showers. Well, the pattern continues. And you should gear up for a real soaking by the end of the week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames talk relentless rain and try to figure out how much we could see across the region by the end of the week. Plus, the winds of fall are here and could be damaging in some parts of the state.

