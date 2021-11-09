🎧 Your Weather: Stretch of soggy, sometimes stormy days on tap

Your Weather Week

Soggy, breezy pattern promises to stick around for most of the week

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a stormy, then sunny, then soggy weekend, the week started off with on and off showers. Well, the pattern continues. And you should gear up for a real soaking by the end of the week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames talk relentless rain and try to figure out how much we could see across the region by the end of the week. Plus, the winds of fall are here and could be damaging in some parts of the state.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcastsGooglePlaySpotifyiHeartRadioStitcher, or Podbean.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories