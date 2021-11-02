🎧 Your Weather: ‘Tis the season for changes

The first week of November brings cooler, wetter weather to the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Can you believe the holidays are just around the corner?

And with the decorations in the stores changing from Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we see more rain, more storms, and colder temperatures.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern returns to the podcast so she and fellow KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames can walk us through the days ahead. They break down multiple wet weather systems headed into the Pacific Northwest during the first week of November.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.