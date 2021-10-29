🎧 Your Weather: Trick or Treat forecast and ghosts at the coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re bringing fright and fear to the weekend podcast as we approach Halloween. That doesn’t mean the forecast is going to be all that scary. Although, we have had some rainy Halloween years, this year will likely be different.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern iron out the weekend forecast. Now that the bomb cyclone is gone this could be our driest weekend in weeks?

Plus, if you ‘re looking for a little spooky fun, head out to Lincoln City for the Haunted Taft tour. We get the inside scoop on all the fun.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.