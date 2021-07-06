🎧 Your Weather Week: Cooler for a few days

Your Weather Week

A few days of cooler temps but no real rain, before some heat returns

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer time and the livin’ is easy!

Our weather has been running warm but wonderful as afternoon sunshine takes over in the city of roses.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern and special guest, Ian Costello, chat about the temperatures ahead and lack of rain this week.

Could we break a record number of dry days in Portland if we keep this pattern up?

Listen to the podcast here or check out this episode the entire KOIN Podcast Network library on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.

