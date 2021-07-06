🎧 Your Weather Week: Cooler for a few days

A few days of cooler temps but no real rain, before some heat returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer time and the livin’ is easy!

Our weather has been running warm but wonderful as afternoon sunshine takes over in the city of roses.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern and special guest, Ian Costello, chat about the temperatures ahead and lack of rain this week.

Could we break a record number of dry days in Portland if we keep this pattern up?