🎙️Your Weather Week: February 1-7

First week of the month brings valley rain, mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a brand new month and we’re starting it off with a lot of rain!

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dissect this week’s outlook to pinpoint a couple of rain free moments. Plus, the best days to hit the slopes on Mt. Hood.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Check out the entire KOIN Podcast Network library for lots of great, on-demand audio storytelling you won’t find anywhere else.