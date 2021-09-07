🎧 Your Weather Week: Heat and smoke

Your Weather Week

Heat, smoke return to the region this week

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Your Weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a long holiday weekend, the short work week starts with some hotter temperatures and the return of wildfire smoke around the Willamette Valley.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into our relentless summertime heat back in Portland with details on when smoke may clear and cooler temperatures set in.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories