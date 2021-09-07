🎧 Your Weather Week: Heat and smoke

Heat, smoke return to the region this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a long holiday weekend, the short work week starts with some hotter temperatures and the return of wildfire smoke around the Willamette Valley.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into our relentless summertime heat back in Portland with details on when smoke may clear and cooler temperatures set in.

