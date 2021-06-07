🎧 Your Weather Week: June gloom and coffee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Say goodbye to the heat! We’re flipping the weather pattern to a cooler and showery trend this week.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the forecast that’ll include plenty of dry moments and a touch of rain.

Plus we chat about the perfect cup of coffee to pair with a gloomy June week.

