🎧 Your Weather Week: June gloom and coffee

After a hot week to start June, it's a lot cooler for the next several days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Say goodbye to the heat! We’re flipping the weather pattern to a cooler and showery trend this week.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the forecast that’ll include plenty of dry moments and a touch of rain.

Plus we chat about the perfect cup of coffee to pair with a gloomy June week.