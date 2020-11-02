Your Weather Week: November 2-8

First full week of November comes with some wet weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the first week of November and the water tap has turned on.

Expect a good amount of rain this week in Portland as a number of weather systems drop into the Pacific Northwest.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames lay down the timing for rain this week and discuss the impacts of possible significant snowfall in the Oregon Cascades.

