Your Weather Week: October 19-25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — October tends to be a transitional month of weather in the Willamette Valley. And that’s been the case so far this month.

This October, we’ve recorded 80 degree weather, torrential downpours, dense fog, and now some chilly temperatures head our way in time for the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the details of a cooling trend setting up across the Pacific Northwest that may bring impactful winter weather to the mountains and passes, as well as the few cities that may see accumulating snowfall by the weekend.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

