Your Weather Week Podcast: August 17-23

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is coming off of another scorching weekend in the 90s.
In this week’s Your Weather Week KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about how normal this heat is for the month of August and take a look at when the city may see some relief and rainfall.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
