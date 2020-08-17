Your Weather Week Podcast: August 17-23

Your Weather Week

When will we see some relief from the heat?

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is coming off of another scorching weekend in the 90s.

In this week’s Your Weather Week KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about how normal this heat is for the month of August and take a look at when the city may see some relief and rainfall.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss