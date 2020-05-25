Your Weather Week Podcast: May 25-31

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will see gloomy weather to start the week for but summer-like temperatures to return later this week.

A weak atmospheric river will bring moisture to areas of Washington and British Columbia on Monday, with a few scattered showers clipping Oregon. Then, high pressure takes over by Wednesday and temperatures start warming to the 80s.

KOIN 6 Weekend Meteorologist Joseph Dames and Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock break down the final week of May and the countdown to June in this week’s Your Weather Week Podcast.

Listen below or download from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.