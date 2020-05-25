1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Your Weather Week Podcast: May 25-31

Your Weather Week

Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock stops by the podcast

by: Joseph Dames, Natasha Stenbock

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will see gloomy weather to start the week for but summer-like temperatures to return later this week.

A weak atmospheric river will bring moisture to areas of Washington and British Columbia on Monday, with a few scattered showers clipping Oregon. Then, high pressure takes over by Wednesday and temperatures start warming to the 80s.

KOIN 6 Weekend Meteorologist Joseph Dames and Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock break down the final week of May and the countdown to June in this week’s Your Weather Week Podcast.

Listen below or download from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss