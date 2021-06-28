🎧 Your Weather Week: Slight cool down, still hot

After record-breaking heat, some relief in sight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The excessive heat may soon be in the rearview mirror, but it’s going to stay quite warm.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down a solid stretch of 90+ degree days and have their first look at your 4th of July forecast.

Plus, Kelley shares some thoughts on prolonged drought, sustained fire danger, and the effects of climate change.