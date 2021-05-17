🎧 Your Weather Week: Some signs of rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finally, the forecast is showing signs of rain back in Portland. But does that mean you’ll be stuck inside all week?
KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames time out the wettest parts of the week and track a roller coaster temperature trend in the city.
Listen to the podcast below or download, rate and review from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.