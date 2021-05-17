🎧 Your Weather Week: Some signs of rain

After a warm and dry weekend, there is change in sight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finally, the forecast is showing signs of rain back in Portland. But does that mean you’ll be stuck inside all week?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames time out the wettest parts of the week and track a roller coaster temperature trend in the city.

Listen to the podcast below or download, rate and review from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.