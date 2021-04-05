🎧 Your Weather Week: Sunshine and spring skiing

Slow but steady start to spring on tap for the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The tame start to spring continues.

We’re kicking off the week with sunshine and warm afternoons in Portland. KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames stop by the KOIN Podcast Network to analyze the week ahead.

And, if you’ve got a spring ski pass, you’re going to like what nature has in store for the mountains.

