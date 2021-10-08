🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Mixed forecast and some Fall fun

Sun, rain, fog and crisp fall mornings all possible this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The summer transition to fall has happened quick. Crisp mornings and rainy afternoons are now entering the forecast weekly. Will the weekend have sun kissed leaves or falling rain?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern have a compliment of sun and rain in the forecast this weekend. It will be a good fall weekend to spend some time outside, and inside.

If you’re heading out, it’s a wonderful time to hit the pumpkin patch and corn mazes over at Sauvie Island. Joseph talks with Bella Organic Farm about their fall festivities. Have you ever tried a corn maze that takes an hour to get through?

