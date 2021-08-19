🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Cooler days and outside dining

A comfortable weekend on tap and a great event in McMinnville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve certainly had our fair share of heat this summer, but it looks like our cooler trend is going to continue, at least for a few days.

For this week’s Your Weather Weekend KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames breaks down a really comfortable weekend on tap and tells us is there is any real rain in sight.

Plus, Joseph takes us down the Willamette Valley to a conversation with Dave Rucklos from the McMinnville Downtown Association and a preview of the annual McMinnville Dine Out(side) event.

