🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Excessive Heat and Country Music

Just in time for the weekend, another round of hot weather heads our way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With memories of June’s heat dome still fresh in most of our minds, excessive heat is returning to the Portland Metro area and the Willamette Valley.

On this week’s Your Weather Weekend, KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern break down how hot, for how long and how this heat wave will compare to the stretch of extreme heat four weeks ago.

Plus, thunderstorms might bring some much needed rain to the region but lightning and wind could cause more problems when it comes to wildfires.

Also on the show this week, Robert Shamek from the Oregon Jamboree joins Joseph to talk about this weekend’s big music festival in Sweet Home.

