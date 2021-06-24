🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Heat and art

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve been telling you about it for days, and now the expected extreme heat is just around the corner.

KOIN 6 Morning Meteorologist Kelley Bayern is here for this week’s Your Weather Weekend podcast with a look at the record-setting, triple-digit temperatures headed our way.

Plus, she talks to the people behind the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts for a preview of this week’s event and the safety precautions they are putting in place so people can enjoy the art, while trying to stay safe in the heat.