🎧 Your Weather Weekend: More heat and peak farmers market season

Will the heat hang on through the weekend?

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — After another brutal heat wave crashed through the metro region this week, things should be a little more comfortable by the end of the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern are here to break down some slightly cooler temperatures, when you should be planning to get outside, and whether or not we’re going to see an increase in wildfire smoke.

Plus, it is peak farmers market season. Ginger Rapport from the Beaverton Farmers Market is here to explain why.

