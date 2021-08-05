🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Some rain and a great bike ride

Hundreds of bicyclists cross the Ross Island Bridge during the Providence Bridge Pedal Sunday, Aug. 14, 2011, in downtown Portland, Ore. The 16th anniversary celebration of Providence Bridge Pedal offers the one opportunity each year to enjoy the Willamette River bridges including the top decks of the Fremont and Marquam bridges from the best possible […]

Streak of dry days could come to an end soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The end of our relentless hot and dry stretch is in sight. There is a change on the way.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern are here to break down the weekend. They detail when we will likely see rain and when we’ll see sunshine and some cooler temps.

Plus, a special guest drops by to talk about the return of the Providence Bridge Pedal this weekend.

