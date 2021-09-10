🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Cooler days and fast cars

Big-time racing returns to P.I.R. on a pleasant weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first weekend after Labor Day is certainly going to have a little fall in the air.

KOIN 6 Weekend Meteorologist Joseph Dames is here to break down a cooler stretch of days on tap, details on how much wildfire smoke we could see in the region, and whether or not there is any chance of rain.

Plus, we take a trip out to Portland International Raceway for a look ahead to a weekend full of fast cars and a family-festival atmosphere at the Grand Prix of Portland.

