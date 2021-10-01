🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Fantastic fall forecast for the Portland Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a busy week of mountain snow and a weak tornado in Washington, we are smoothing out the forecast for the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern breakdown the favorable weekend forecast that is great for running and fall events. It may be a great weekend to try to do both.

Speaking of running, this weekend the Portland Marathon returns and they are more than excited to get the event going. Learn about the changes this year and if you’re feeling prepared, we’ll tell you how you can still join in on the fun.

