🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Postcard forecast and a run to the Pacific Ocean

Warmer temperatures, wildfire smoke are back in the region for the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a cooler couple of days to start the week, the warmer temperatures return for the weekend and so does the “mother of all” relay races.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames is here to break down the forecast for the next several days. How warm will it get? And, how much wildfire smoke could we see move into the region?

Plus, after a one-year hiatus courtesy of the Coronavirus pandemic, Hood to Coast makes its return to the roads this weekend. Chief Operating Officer Dan Floyd is here to talk about the excitement for the race, and changes this year to deal with COVID-19 — including making vaccines available at the finish line.

