🎧 Your Weather Weekend: Snow, rain and Peacock Lane

Snow in the mountains, cold and rain in the valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Needless to say, when it comes to weather it has been a bit of a strange fall so far. Now, things are taking a turn.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern takes the reins while Joseph Dames is out this week. She’s got a look at some real snow headed to the Cascades over the next few days that could be feet-deep by Sunday afternoon. She also takes a look at the cold, windy, and rainy weekend in the Willamette Valley.

Plus, KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer Ian Costello takes us to Southeast Portland for a preview of the return of Peacock Lane.

And we break down the hour-by-hour forecast for the MLS Cup match Saturday at Providence Park.

