🎙️Your Weather: Metro snow update

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we inch closer to a potential major snowstorm in Portland, KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the latest weather model updates and lay down some possible scenarios for late-week snow in Portland.

Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can listen to more great content from the KOIN Podcast Network by clicking here.