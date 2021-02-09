🎙️Your Weather: Metro snow update

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we inch closer to a potential major snowstorm in Portland, KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the latest weather model updates and lay down some possible scenarios for late-week snow in Portland.

