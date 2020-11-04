Your Weather Podcast: La Niña and the chance for snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest is in for a La Niña winter this year. But what does that really mean?

Will there be city-wide snowfall?

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern & Joseph Dames break down what La Niña is and how it may impact the upcoming winter through previous trends over the last 100 years.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

