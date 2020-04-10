Your Weather Podcast: Spring Preview

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring time in the Pacific Northwest brings colorful flowers, plenty of showers, and the occasional active day of thunderstorms.

But what about tornadoes and extreme heat?

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames dive into the weather facts and what folks can except as we dive into the spring season in Portland.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or Podbean.

