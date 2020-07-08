Your Weather Podcast: Wildfire potential for PNW this summer

Your Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Firefighters practice controlled brush burning. (Washington Department of Natural Resources)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfire season has arrived.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team has been monitoring rainfall trends, drought conditions, and working closely with fire weather specialists to get you through the summer safely.

In this podcast, you’ll learn what experts are saying about the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon and Washington.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlaySpotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss