Since 1949, the Portland Rescue Mission has been here to give hope and restore life to men, women and children struggling with hunger, homelessness and addiction in our community.

Every day, the Portland Rescue Mission provides more than 900 meals, overnight shelter to an average of 300 people, short and long-term programming, vocational training, addiction recovery and life-skills training.

The non-profit provides the only public restrooms available in the downtown area, which are open 24 hours a day, every day. Around 1,000 men and women also receive their mail at our address, helping them stay in touch with family and gain employment.

All of these services are available free of charge thanks to the support of our community, and $12 is all it takes to provide one full night of safe shelter, a nutritious meal, a hot shower, and a clean set of clothes.

To a person who is lonely and hurting, a good night’s rest, a delicious meal and hot shower restores their dignity and gives them hope, especially when surrounded by a community of people who care. For many, this is the first step to a second chance.

Your monthly gift will ensure that these services remain available free of charge to anyone in need, anytime they need it.

Remember, you can donate online at PortlandRescueMission.org/KOIN.