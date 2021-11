PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Teenage drivers collided head-on near Canby early Friday morning, leaving one teen dead and 3 others injured, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 7:30 a.m. a black SUV was trying to pass a vehicle on Mulino Road near Blundell when it slammed into an oncoming red sedan with 3 people inside, officials said.