PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Beginning Monday, TriMet will reduce service on 20 of its 84 bus lines across the Portland metro area as the agency battles the most severe driver shortage in its history, officials said.

The agency cited employee attrition and a lack of new job applications as being responsible for the staffing crisis. TriMet said it will decrease service by about 9%, returning it to a level not seen since the start of the pandemic.