PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- On the same day Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon health officials said they expect a surge of new cases from the omicron variant, another 1072 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded in 32 counties.

OHA officials also said another 5 people died from COVID-related issues. Those who died ranged in age from 51 to 97. The death toll stands at 5531, while the overall case count is now 405,292.