PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury unanimously found that Deputy Jansen Bento was justified in the fatal shooting of Nathan Thomas Honeycutt during a traffic stop in Happy Valley, according to Clackamas County District Attorney John D. Wentworth.

On Sept. 27, around 2 a.m., Honeycutt was driving a Ford Ranger pickup without license plates around SE 145th and King, officials said. He didn’t stop to the lights-and-siren from the deputies and drove down a road with no outlet.