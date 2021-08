PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — With the May election of two new board members backed by a conservative political action committee, it was expected that significant change was coming to the Newberg School District board of directors. Partisan political posturing had already resulted in strain between various directors over the years, but the conflict between the district's elected leaders reached a boiling point at a public meeting over Zoom last month.

The meeting began with the swearing in of the two new members backed by the Save Our Schools PAC — Renee Powell and Trevor DeHart — along with incumbent Ines Peña. Soon after, a new chairperson and vice chairperson were elected by the board: Dave Brown as chairman and Brian Shannon as the board's second-in-command.