PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a Salem shooting back in May.

The shooting was first reported just after 4 a.m. on May 9, on the 2500 block of Northeast Phipps Lane. When Marion County deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect had fled the scene before authorities arrived.