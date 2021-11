PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A 15-year-old died in a fiery crash north of Battle Ground Tuesday night after the pickup he was in ran off the road, hit a power pole and then a tree, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on NE 152nd Avenue near 319th Avenue. A Nissan pickup, driven by a 16-year-old, was speeding when for some reason the pickup went off the road. It sheared the power pole and kept going, stopping only after it slammed into a large oak tree, officials said.