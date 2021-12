PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A series of earthquakes off the Oregon coast were recorded Monday, but they are not expected to trigger a much larger quake.

The quakes happened in the Blanco Fault Zone, a common place for earthquake swarms, KOIN 6 News Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock said. The more serious occurrence would have been if they had been in the Cascadia Subduction Zone.