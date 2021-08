PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Oregon is in dire need of more child care providers, but providers in the Portland metro area say things like zoning regulations, limited property, and lack of financial assistance make expanding their facilities an uphill battle.

Troy Tate founded The Sunshine Center Childcare and Preschool in North Portland 11 years ago. For the last eight years, he’s been trying to convert the basement of the church next door into an additional child care facility.